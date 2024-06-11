Do you want to help out a bookie?

Ladbrokes have a market up on what publicity shy antics Sir Ed Davey will get up to before election day. Using the golden rule that you should never get involved in a market where the bookie doesn’t offer both sides of the bet applies here.

That said I cannot rule out the possibility of Sir Ed being fired out of a cannon.

From the outside it appears the Lib Dems are desperate to become the third party again, with all the benefits that come with that, so they have to do everything they can to get attention during the campaign and I have to admire a Liberal Democrat leader that after a manifesto launch goes to Thorpe Park and rides the rollercoaster.

TSE