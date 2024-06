Do you think Donald Trump should or should not end his presidential campaign because of this verdict?



Should 49%

Should not 37%



.@Ipsos/@ABC, 781 adults, 5/31-6/1https://t.co/35yFHwt4jd pic.twitter.com/oFDUpEV44U — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) June 2, 2024

Prior to Donald Trump’s conviction there was polling showing that a significant number of Americans wouldn’t vote for a convicted felon and this polling is an artefact of that.

I expect polling like this will go further south for Trump once we get to his sentencing hearing.

TSE