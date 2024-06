I think the Tories would be happy with these MRPs all things considered

?? MEGA POLL!



10K sample.



Labour leads by 26%.



Tied-lowest Conservative % with Sunak as PM.



Westminster VI (31/5 – 2/6):



Labour 46% (–)

Conservative 20% (-3)

Reform 14% (+1)

Lib Dem 10% (+1)

Green 5% (–)

SNP 2% (-1)

Other 2% (-1)



?? Our first @Moreincommon_ @TheNewsAgents MRP of the campaign projects a Labour majority of 114

? Labour 382 (+180)

? Conservative 180 (-185)

? Lib Dem 30 (+19)

? SNP 35 (-13)

?Plaid 3 (-1)

? Green 1 (-)

Our first MRP of the 2024 general election shows Labour winning a majority of 194, larger than even Tony Blair's landslides



Labour: 422 (+220 from GE2019)

Conservative: 140 (-225)

Lib Dem: 48 (+37)

SNP: 17 (-31)

Green: 2 (+1)

PC: 2 (-2)

Ah Farage is running in Clacton. That means he does want to win and be in Parliament. It's the only seat I think Reform can win (on current polling).



One thing I remember about the YouGov MRPs from 2017 and 2019 is the first ones were closer to the actual results and I wonder if that trend will continue in 2024?

These MRPs were conducted before Farage’s announcement, like Sir John Curtice I think is ultimately sub-optimal for the Tories.

TSE