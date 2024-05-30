Next week things can only get better for Sunak or worse

The Tories are pushing for six TV debates, but only a hard core of 4% of Britons have the same appetite



% saying there should be [x] debates

None: 13%

One: 9%

Two: 16%

Three: 17%

Four: 5%

Five: 2%

More than five: 4%https://t.co/2wTz1jpnN5 pic.twitter.com/CSzJcmS0CK — YouGov (@YouGov) May 28, 2024

How much of an impact do Britons think leaders' performances at TV debates generally have on how well their party does at the election?



Great deal: 6%

Fair amount: 41%

Not much: 28%

None: 7%https://t.co/2wTz1jpVCD pic.twitter.com/fCYvIQNUsx — YouGov (@YouGov) May 28, 2024

Given the choice between watching election debates or an England or Scotland match at the Euros, 24% pick the debates, 35% the football, and 37% wouldn't watch eitherhttps://t.co/2wTz1jpnN5 pic.twitter.com/Al9CBbyywJ — YouGov (@YouGov) May 28, 2024

The first head-to-head General Election debate between Rishi Sunak, leader of the Conservative Party, and Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, will take place on Tuesday 4th June at 9pm on #ITV1 and #ITVX. #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/nrE1ZzvUIP — ITV (@ITV) May 29, 2024

Next week represents one of the few potential game changers in the election campaign, the first debate between Starmer and Sunak, on ITV1 next Tuesday, this head to head, moderated by Juliet Etchingham, will be to the detriment for the parties that are not part of the big two in Great Britain.

Sunak goes in with low expectations so has the potential to surprise on the upside. Lawyer Starmer often wins PMQs and makes Sunak look petulant and not in touch with the masses.

During PMQs Sunak often ends up displaying the anguish of a man with a wasp trapped under his foreskin which is not a great look for somebody wants to win an election to become PM.

As most voters do not watch PMQs this will be potentially their first time in seeing this side of Sunak and this debate could be sub-optimal for the Tories.

