Next week things can only get better for Sunak or worse
Next week represents one of the few potential game changers in the election campaign, the first debate between Starmer and Sunak, on ITV1 next Tuesday, this head to head, moderated by Juliet Etchingham, will be to the detriment for the parties that are not part of the big two in Great Britain.
Sunak goes in with low expectations so has the potential to surprise on the upside. Lawyer Starmer often wins PMQs and makes Sunak look petulant and not in touch with the masses.
During PMQs Sunak often ends up displaying the anguish of a man with a wasp trapped under his foreskin which is not a great look for somebody wants to win an election to become PM.
As most voters do not watch PMQs this will be potentially their first time in seeing this side of Sunak and this debate could be sub-optimal for the Tories.
TSE