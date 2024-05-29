The Swinney slump doesn’t look like stopping

Holyrood Constituency Voting Intention:



SNP 33% (-2)

LAB 32% (+1)

CON 17% (+1)

LD 9% (+1)

GRN 5% (nc)

OTH 3% (-2)



Scottish Independence Voting Intention:



No 55% (+3)

Yes 45% (-3)



???????? New Scotland poll by @Survation for True North. Labour lead of +4.



Vote % (+/- 14-20 Feb):



Lab: 36% (+3)

SNP: 32% (-6)

Con: 17% (+2)

LD: 9% (+1)

Others: 6% (-1)



Seats (+/- 2019 notionals):



Lab: 29 (+28)

SNP: 16 (-32)

Con: 7 (+1)

Ever since John Swinney replaced Humza Yousaf as First Minister every subsequent poll has shown the SNP going backwards and this Survation is no different, whilst there is a risk of the fallacy of post hoc ergo propter hoc that there appears to be no better leader than John Swinney available for the SNP.

What really should worry the SNP is that Sir Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar have better leader ratings than John Swinney which usually is an indicator of a poor election night ahead for the SNP.

It looks like the SNP appear to be a sell on the spreads but I think the value can be found in some individual constituency markets, if the SNP do better than expected, you experience hefty losses on the spreads if you sell them now. When the spreads opened the SNP were in the 19-23 seat range.

