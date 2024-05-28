Sir Ed Davey certainly made a splash today Sir Ed Davey certainly made a splash today 28/5/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment .@EdwardJDavey gets off to a flying start in Windermere as the Lib Dems continue on the election campaign trail pic.twitter.com/D7CCFLUB6t— ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) May 28, 2024 Lib Dem leader Ed Davey is campaigning in the Lake District today with Tim FarronHere is very gracefully falling off a paddle board in Lake Windermere (h/t @SkyNews) pic.twitter.com/C9Wz804RJ4— Eleanor Langford (@eleanormia) May 28, 2024 The images of Ed Davey bobbing around in a lake just keep getting better (?: Phil Noble / Reuters + Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/abBZFnHncQ— Eleanor Langford (@eleanormia) May 28, 2024 My fellow Whovians will be asking the same question as I. Is Sir Ed Davey a Sontaran? TSE