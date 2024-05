What do the public think of the different leaders?



Rishi Sunak: Satisfied 17%, Dissatisfied 72%

Keir Starmer: Satisfied 32% Dissatisfied 50%



And satisfaction with the government:



Government Satisfied 12% Dissatisfied 81%https://t.co/uJAnqqPttO pic.twitter.com/pdds0hlpdf — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) May 22, 2024

Longtime readers of PB know much Mike Smithson and I value leader satisfaction ratings. Whilst Starmer’s ratings aren’t historically impressive that really doesn’t matter when Sunak’s and the government’s rating are so dire.

Sunak’s decision to call a July election today may turn out to be a date which will live in infamy.

TSE