The magic number required to oust Rishi Sunak is not the 52 letters to trigger a vote of confidence in him but the 173 Tory MPs required to vote against Sunakm the chance of the latter happening is as infetismal a Boris Johnson being a declared husband of the century.

The general election is taking place on the fourth of July, the sooner these Tory MPs accept that the better, if their plan does work do they really want cancer recovering King Charles III to get involved in a highly partisan act?

TSE