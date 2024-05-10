We have the first constituency betting market

I have been bemoaning for months about the lack of constituency markets but we do have the first constituency market for the next election, after a fashion.

Bob Blackman is defending a majority of 8,170 over Labour and I struggle to see how we will hold on if the current polls are close to being accurate but people who know the seat better than I might be able to shed if the 3/1 is value.

Sadly Ladbrokes do not offer the other side of the bet but there is hope this is the first many other constituency markets with all sides of the bet available.

TSE