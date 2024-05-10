The Swinney slump continues

?NEW Scottish Westminster VI for @TheScotsman



?Labour lead the SNP for first time in a Savanta poll.



?LAB 37% (+2)

??SNP 33% (-2)

?CON 17% (-2)

?LD 7% (+1)

??Other 6% (+1)



1,080 Scottish adults, 3-8 May



(change from 6-11 Oct '23) pic.twitter.com/DW2TSzve9m — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) May 10, 2024

?NEW Holyrood Constituency VI for @TheScotsman



?First time Labour have tied the SNP in a Holyrood constituency VI in Savanta polling



??SNP 35% (-2)

?LAB 35% (+2)

?CON 18% (=)

?LD 8% (+2)

??Other 5% (=)



(change from 6-11 Oct '23) pic.twitter.com/0J1xK4hgSR — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) May 10, 2024

?NEW Holyrood list VI for @TheScotsman



?Labour extend lead to 6pts in the List VI.



?LAB 32% (+3)

??SNP 26% (-2)

?CON 18% (-2)

?Green 11% (-2)

?LD 10% (+2)

??Other 4% (+2)



(change from 6-11 Oct '23) pic.twitter.com/rP8vjVOuYR — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) May 10, 2024

?NEW #indyref2 voting intention for @TheScotsman



? Yes 44% (-1)

? No 48% (+1)

? Undec. 7% (-1)



w/o Undec.

? Yes 48% (-1)

? No 52% (+1)



(change from 6-11 Oct '23) pic.twitter.com/thKTYnVqJS — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) May 10, 2024

This is the second poll since Humza Yousaf’s announcement that he was going to resign and it is another poll showing the SNP falling back in the polls.

I would wait until we have first poll conducted entirely after John Swinney became First Minister before making definitive pronouncements. I would also consider the Holyrood polls a bit of an irrelevance at the moment, the result of the Westminster election in any direction could alter voting intentions there particularly if the result is sub-optimal for the SNP and leads to Swinney being replaced.

Labour will be chuffed that they lead in a Savanta Scottish poll for the first time and fits in with the belief backed up by actual votes that Scotland is coming back to Labour.

We are potentially eight months from the next UK general election which gives John Swinney enough time to turn things around by then, all he has to do is harness that 48% who still back Scottish independence although his decision on abolishing the role of minister for independence might be sub-optimal on that front.

