There’s utterly cynical politicians then there’s Siân Berry

The practical embodiment of political cynicism and treating voters with utter contempt from Green Party politician Sian Berry I hope electors in Brighton Pavillion have taken note @MrTomGray https://t.co/evdbNDvhS1 — Kevin Brennan MP (@KevinBrennanMP) May 7, 2024

If there were a market on Brighton Pavillion at the next election then the money would have piled on to Labour yesterday. This would have based on yesterday’s cynical and gobsmacking decision by the Siân Berry, Green Party’s candidate for Brighton Pavillion, to quit as a member of the London Assembly three days after being re-elected.

Her rationale was to focus on her general election campaign something that was known about before she stood for re-election in London.

Labour I suspect will tell the voters in Brighton Pavillion that Siân Berry has form for quitting for something better and do they really want to elect the Green Louise Mensch?

Smarkets have a market up on the number of seats the Greens will win in the UK, I am already on the 0-1 seats band.

TSE