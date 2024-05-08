Starmer’s big tent politics just keeps getting bigger and bigger
About four hours ago if you had asked me about the chances of Natalie Elphicke defecting to Labour I would have replied with ‘There’s more chance of Suella Braverman defecting to Labour’ but here we are and David Gauke sums it up perfectly.
In the short term I suspect the damage will be greater for the Tories as the defection gives off an air of decay, a bit like the last day of Rome with less fornication and even less integrity as for Sir Keir Starmer, he does have some standards, it just appears his are much lower than everybody else’s.
TSE