Starmer’s big tent politics just keeps getting bigger and bigger

?The shocking moment it's revealed Dover MP Natalie Elphicke has defected to Labour moments before #PMQs ?



That's two MPs defecting to Labour in less than 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/CMBEsUOJKd — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 8, 2024

Tory MP Natalie Elphicke has defected to the Labour party.



Here she is in 2021 suggesting Marcus Rashford missed a penalty because he spent too much time pursuing free school meals. pic.twitter.com/KrTVdUsoj0 — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) May 8, 2024

Natalie Elphicke, who has just been welcomed to the Labour Party by Sir Keir Starmer, cruelly and publicly tormented the victims of her sex offender ex-husband Charlie.



She claimed ***after his conviction*** that he had merely been punished for being "attractive and attracted"… — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) May 8, 2024

Here meanwhile is the report that led to Natalie Elphicke's suspension from parliament.



The standards committee found she and other Tory MPs had "improperly [sought] to influence judicial proceedings"https://t.co/2fknKbOvoL — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) May 8, 2024

In 2022 Natalie Elphicke used a debate on P&O sacking 800 workers & replacing them with cheaper foreign workers as an opportunity to attack trade unions.



She's just become a Labour MP.pic.twitter.com/aDabifeeHm — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) May 8, 2024

This Natalie Elphicke defection is a bit of an embarrassment for both parties, isn't it? — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) May 8, 2024

About four hours ago if you had asked me about the chances of Natalie Elphicke defecting to Labour I would have replied with ‘There’s more chance of Suella Braverman defecting to Labour’ but here we are and David Gauke sums it up perfectly.

In the short term I suspect the damage will be greater for the Tories as the defection gives off an air of decay, a bit like the last day of Rome with less fornication and even less integrity as for Sir Keir Starmer, he does have some standards, it just appears his are much lower than everybody else’s.

TSE