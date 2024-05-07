The Likely Lad
One of the reasons I am expecting Joe Biden to win this November is that he will get Dem voters out whilst the Insurrectionist-in-Chief and his party of democracy deniers will struggle to do so.
These two polls back this up and why the initial headline figures can be actively misleading and why likely voters might be the ones to focus on.
I suspect during the campaign with more focus on the GOP, Trump, and abortion then Biden’s lead might actually widen further.
Picture: Betfair betting over the last month
TSE