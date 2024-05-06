The second coming of John Swinney
Today John Swinney became leader of the SNP following the withdrawal of Graeme McCormick and Mr Swinney must be hoping for a better time as leader than this first stint.
The first poll conducted entirely since Humza Yousaf announced his resignation shows how grim things are for the SNP because their fall in the polls is potentially going to allow the Tories to increase their number of Scottish MPs even if they are going to be pummelled UK wide. At Holyrood the news is equally grim with pro independence parties falling well short of a majority.
There is hope for the SNP though, despite all the shenanigans in the SNP 48% of the electorate still support secession and if Swinney can harness those voters then under first past the post the SNP can win a landslide against Unionist support split amongst three or four parties, the merits of the superior alternative vote system become even more attractive for Unionists.
TSE