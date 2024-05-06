The second coming of John Swinney

Congratulations to @JohnSwinney on becoming Leader of @theSNP and FM-elect.



John's central message has been one of unity. As a party, we must heed his call, whatever has happened in the past should remain there.



Let's get behind John & his team so they can deliver for Scotland. pic.twitter.com/Ep2XGXEVBH — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) May 6, 2024

Holyrood VI according to Sir John Curtice would lead to



Labour becoming the largest party with 40 MSPs, compared with 38 for the SNP, 24 Conservatives, ten Greens, nine Lib Dems and eight Reform parliamentarians. — TSE (@TSEofPB) May 4, 2024

Norstat interviewed 1,086 people aged 16 or over in Scotland between April 30 and May 3. — TSE (@TSEofPB) May 4, 2024

Today John Swinney became leader of the SNP following the withdrawal of Graeme McCormick and Mr Swinney must be hoping for a better time as leader than this first stint.

The first poll conducted entirely since Humza Yousaf announced his resignation shows how grim things are for the SNP because their fall in the polls is potentially going to allow the Tories to increase their number of Scottish MPs even if they are going to be pummelled UK wide. At Holyrood the news is equally grim with pro independence parties falling well short of a majority.

There is hope for the SNP though, despite all the shenanigans in the SNP 48% of the electorate still support secession and if Swinney can harness those voters then under first past the post the SNP can win a landslide against Unionist support split amongst three or four parties, the merits of the superior alternative vote system become even more attractive for Unionists.

TSE