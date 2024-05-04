Is Sadiq Khan Lon-done?
I am keeping calm because that is my nature
and the fact a few weeks ago I tipped Susan Hall to win at 28s, I would urge others to do the same.
If Starmer wins the general election he might change the voting system to the alternative voting system for London and Westminster, after all the Labour leader is elected by the alternative voting system and the Tory leader is elected under a form of quasi-AV.
If it is good enough for the Tories and Labour then it is good enough for the country.
If Khan does lose this afternoon it will be interesting where the wrath of Khan is focussed, if it is directed towards Starmer then Sunak will be delighted.
TSE