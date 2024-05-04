Is Sadiq Khan Lon-done?

The correlation between ‘going slightly mad reading London turnout data’ and ‘having been up half the night’ feels quite strong on election Twitter — gabyhinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) May 3, 2024

Turnout figures from the London mayoralty: I think Susan Hall really could do it, you know: https://t.co/fHVzJ5Zj93 — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) May 3, 2024

Source close to Sadiq Khan says they're "really worried" about the result in London which they still expect to be "really close".



Worth saying the final YouGov poll gave him a 22 point lead over Susan Hall. Would be the worst polling fail in history if she manages to somehow win — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 3, 2024

Ok, here is what I've done. ..



I take the results from 2021 and scale the results according to the change in turnout in each London Assembly constituency in yesterday's election.



This assumes no change in voting behaviour at a constituency level.



Swing to CON is 0.3% https://t.co/RnzYMn4EeZ pic.twitter.com/1Go6E5WVxq — Marwan???? (@MarwanData) May 3, 2024



Sometime this afternoon one of two things will have happened, Sadiq Khan will have been re-elected or the greatest polling failure in UK history will have happened and Susan Hall becomes London’s fourth mayor.

I am keeping calm because that is my nature and the fact a few weeks ago I tipped Susan Hall to win at 28s , I would urge others to do the same.

If Starmer wins the general election he might change the voting system to the alternative voting system for London and Westminster, after all the Labour leader is elected by the alternative voting system and the Tory leader is elected under a form of quasi-AV.

If it is good enough for the Tories and Labour then it is good enough for the country.

If Khan does lose this afternoon it will be interesting where the wrath of Khan is focussed, if it is directed towards Starmer then Sunak will be delighted.

TSE