About that inevitable Labour landslide

Sky News projection from Prof Michael Thrasher: Labour on course to be largest party at general election – short of overall majority https://t.co/h4LJGxaR0c — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) May 3, 2024

A 9-point Lab lead in a general election on a uniform swing would only just give Starmer a majority https://t.co/0Cn6VpgRud — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) May 3, 2024

I know it is gauche to remind people you are right but I have been dubious about the projected landslides the traditional voting intention polls indicate mostly due to the toxic legacy Starmer inherited (in 1997 Tony Blair started with 271 seats whereas Starmer starts on 202.)

It isn’t all doom and gloom for Labour, I suspect if a narrative holds that there will be a hung parliament it will drive up anti Tory tactical voting at the general election and I still do expect a Labour majority at the election just not as 1945 or 1997 levels.

TSE