I have bought golden opinions from all sorts of people

Humza Yousaf resigned today ahead of a no-confidence vote – our new poll* shows that had it come to a vote, Scots wanted to see him removed by 55% to 24%



Even 2019 SNP voters were split 41%-40% on whether Yousaf should be kept or removed



*fieldwork conducted 26-29 Apr, all

Net job approval of Scottish party leaders



Humza Yousaf: -47

Anas Sarwar: +4

Douglas Ross: -27

Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater: -29



fieldwork conducted 26-29 Apr, all prior to Yousaf's resignation

The polling above shows why Humza Yousaf had to go, even SNP voters thought he was a duffer. Trailing Anas Sarwar by 51 points on the leadership ratings front indicate a Yousaf led SNP would get shellacked by Labour at the next Holyrood election.

What must really sting for Humza Yousaf is that he wanted to make Scotland ‘Tory free’ and yet he trailed Douglas Ross by 20 points on the leadership front.

The worry for the SNP is that leadership figures would have damaged the SNP in the upcoming Westminster election, the question is now will his succesor be able to turn things around on the leadership front, it may well be that Humza the Brief’s legacy will not be all that brief.

TSE