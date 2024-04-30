I have bought golden opinions from all sorts of people
The polling above shows why Humza Yousaf had to go, even SNP voters thought he was a duffer. Trailing Anas Sarwar by 51 points on the leadership ratings front indicate a Yousaf led SNP would get shellacked by Labour at the next Holyrood election.
What must really sting for Humza Yousaf is that he wanted to make Scotland ‘Tory free’ and yet he trailed Douglas Ross by 20 points on the leadership front.
The worry for the SNP is that leadership figures would have damaged the SNP in the upcoming Westminster election, the question is now will his succesor be able to turn things around on the leadership front, it may well be that Humza the Brief’s legacy will not be all that brief.
TSE