It’s the local economy, stupid?

Really won't matter if people think the national economy is doing badly if they think their own state economies are doing great pic.twitter.com/u32yljX54k — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) April 4, 2024

One thing that makes me pause about Biden winning the election in November is the number of Americans who say the economy is going badly yet this poll finding makes me doubt that.

As we can see in those states above those voters also say their state economy is going great. My initial thought it might be the voters think it is down to the GOP governors in those states but most of those states have Democratic Party governors so it might not be that.

This a polling metric that we should keep track of, the excellent economic news yesterday saw crossover on Betfair with Biden becoming the favourite to win in November.

TSE