Jesus, Mary & Joseph, and the wee donkey

Exclusive:



Senior Conservative MP William Wragg has admitted his involvement in a ‘honeytrap’ sexting scandal targeting a minster and fellow MPs.



The Times approached Wragg after speaking to victims who believed he was involved.



Wragg told me he was “so sorry” for providing… — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) April 4, 2024

Feel very sorry for William Wragg. He was a victim of crime. And he is standing down in a few months anyway. But delivering other potential victims to a blackmailer has to be a resignation offence for a legislator. — robert shrimsley (@robertshrimsley) April 5, 2024

So two of the Conservative MPs whose mobile numbers William Wragg passed on uploaded dick pics too. I wonder if they're also in the Common Sense Group? pic.twitter.com/htsFG4pp3l — Jonathan Calder (@lordbonkers) April 5, 2024

As a regular user of the Grindr app of many years I didn’t think anything could shock me when it came to that app but the behaviour of William Wragg, the Tory MP for Hazel Grove, has managed to leave me shocked and speechless.

Asking for dick pics or other intimate pics on that app or elsewhere isn’t uncommon but Wragg made two unforgivable mistakes, one of which should be an immediate career ender. To stop him being compromised he and the other two compromised MPs should never have sent intimate pictures of themselves. As any idiot knows, you should ask for them but never send them, because if your requests do become public, the worst that happens is that you look like a bit of a letch.

As Robert Shrimsley notes Wragg has put other legislators at risk and that should trigger his immediate resignation even though he is standing down at the general election. Hazel Grove looked like a likely Lib Dem gain even before this news, where it really could damage the Tories is that it fits the wider narrative that you’re not safe with the Tories as we see with defence matters.

Knowing Sunak’s luck the story involving the other two MPs will be even more salacious and damaging for him.

I know nostalgia isn’t what it used to be and this story will be used to say the quality of MPs has gone down but just imagine if Grindr had existed in Bob Boothby’s day.

TSE

PS – I know a heterosexual man admitting using Grindr may raise some eyebrows but I have a lot of gay friends who ask me to vet and approve their potential hook ups dates on the app because they trust my judgment on these things.

As one of the world’s leading connoisseurs of puns and innuendos some of the screen names on Grindr will leave you laughing in a way few other things ever will such as seeing a man dressed as a pirate with the username LongDongSilver6969*.

*Slight variation of the username to protect the innocent.