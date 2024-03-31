Some good news for Sunak

If Sunak were disposed most of the public say that there should be an immediate General Election including over half of 2019 Conservative voters. pic.twitter.com/Ji16wVpl70 — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) March 30, 2024

Broadly Penny Mordaunt seems to be preferred by those who have switched to Labour or Reform, Sunak does better among Conservative stickers. pic.twitter.com/Wz9m17MssC — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) March 30, 2024

The story is similar but less pronounced with Kemi Badenoch and high don’t knows – suggesting the election or any leadership campaign will be important for defining herself with the electorate. pic.twitter.com/mPRFLrDY01 — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) March 30, 2024

And it doesn’t look like there is much appetite among the public to follow the US in having an apprentice winner as PM, with more of the public preferring Rishi Sunak to Alan Sugar as a potential leader of the Conservative Party. pic.twitter.com/lAz27G2W5p — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) March 30, 2024

The number that really stands out is the 2019 Tory voters a group that Sunak hasn’t been very popular with. I think that group like the rest of the country knows a third consecutive mandateless Prime Minister is utterly farcical and such a change will bring new dramas for the country and party.

The poll represents some good news for Penny Mordaunt but leading the Tories to a 15% popular vote defeat instead of 21% defeat isn’t that impressive in the grand scheme of things.

TSE