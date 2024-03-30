Were you up for Sunak?

???BREAKING: Today we can reveal the Tories are set for electoral oblivion, with our latest mega-poll forecasting their worst EVER election result, winning fewer than 100 seats. 1/9https://t.co/nKy5zlFvxe — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 30, 2024

We have found that even the Prime Minister and Chancellor’s seats are now at risk, with both holding on by a margin of less than 2.5% of the vote. 3/9 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 30, 2024

*BUT* the reason this is happening is not good news: Reform UK’s vote share is surging across the country, with the party finishing second in a whopping seven seats. And if they stood aside for the Tories, the Conservative seat haul would increase by more than 50%. 5/9 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 30, 2024

Our CEO, @pimlicat says: "This poll shows we are headed for a change election of unprecedented proportions and major swings as the electorate switches support away from the Tories in different directions." 7/9 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 30, 2024

You can read all about our polling on our website here: https://t.co/Ykn9hdetQa 9/9 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 30, 2024

New Survation/Best for Britain MRP has Con seats down into double digits, Lab majority of 286! Usual reminder that MRP has house effects just like conventional pollshttps://t.co/SGksaELqwY — Matt Singh (@MattSingh_) March 30, 2024

Whilst the focus on the MRP will be the size of the Labour majority/the Tory wipeout and Sunak at risk of losing his seat this is the second MRP this year showing the SNP overwhelmingly winning the majority of Scottish seats.

Polls should be smoked but not inhaled especially MRPs i have my doubts about the Reform figure and where their support will go if they don’t stand.

I cannot see Sunak’s seat going Labour, looking under the hood this MRP suggests ‘that the Conservatives are set to regain four seats lost in recent by-elections. These include Chesham and Amersham, where the Lib Dems now slip to third place behind Labour, Glastonbury and Somerton, Honiton and Sidmouth and Tamworth‘ which sees my eyebrows raised so high they currently reside in Scotland.

TSE