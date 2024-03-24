It’s like rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic

Only two more letters of no confidence needed to oust Rishi Sunak as prime minister, former cabinet minister claims https://t.co/cyWF0CoX34 — LBC (@LBC) March 23, 2024

If Sir Simon Clarke is correct then we could see a vote of confidence in Sunak very soon (which I expect him to win).

One of the factors that should help Sunak survive is this poll from Opinium which shows the Tories are going to be experience their own Battle of Adrianople at the next general election no matter who leads them with only Penny Mordaunt achieving a better result than Sunak.

This poll also confirms that if the Tories want a long spell in opposition they should choose one of the gruesome twosome that are Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch.

It is a pity that Opinium didn’t ask how the Tories would do under Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, and the Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton at the next election.

Smarkets have a market on whether Sunak will face a confidence vote before the next general election but there’s only been £12 traded there.

TSE