And now for something completely different
Occasionally you’ll get a poll finding that says either a lot about the client/pollster that commissioned it or says a lot about the Great British public, this questions hits both those sweet spots.
There’s four main issues that have bugged me/got me thinking
- In what universe would some voters want Tom Cruise to play Rishi Sunak, then it dawned on me, it’s the height, I felt so stupid that it took me so long to make the connection, an offer from the the University of Oxford is surely in the post.
- Roland Rat to play Rishi Sunak? What’s that all about?
- Kermit the Frog to play Sir Keir Starmer? What’s that all about?
- What does it say that Mr Bean actor Rowan Atkinson features on both lists?
TSE