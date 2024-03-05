Why Hunt’s cuts to national insurance might not boost the Tories

Why Hunt’s cuts to national insurance might not boost the Tories

Comments 0 Comment

Jeremy Hunt is expected to cut national insurance by 2% in his budget tomorrow but I wonder if that is enough to swing things round for the Tories without extra support for the public services.

This budget doesn’t seem to indicate a May election, as the cut will only really be seen in one payslip before a May election.

But soaking the hard working higher rate taxpayers seems to be popular. The politics of envy sadly appears to be popular.

TSE

Comments by
Comments are closed.