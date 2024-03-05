Why Hunt’s cuts to national insurance might not boost the Tories

NHS: 85%

Hospitals: 82%

Social care: 78%

GPs: 75%

Police: 67%

Trains: 66%

Schools: 60%

Prisons: 58%

Courts and the justice system: 53%

Buses: 46%

Armed services: 41%

Fire services: 25%

Jeremy Hunt is expected to cut national insurance by 2% in his budget tomorrow but I wonder if that is enough to swing things round for the Tories without extra support for the public services.

This budget doesn’t seem to indicate a May election, as the cut will only really be seen in one payslip before a May election.

But soaking the hard working higher rate taxpayers seems to be popular. The politics of envy sadly appears to be popular.

Both say taxes are too low for those on high incomes

TSE