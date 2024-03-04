Record breaking Rishi

?NEW from @IpsosUK / @standardnews: Labour lead at 27 / Conservative vote share (20%) lowest in Ipsos history – going back to 1978 (!) ?



Labour 47% (-2 from Jan)

Conservative 20% (-7)

Lib Dem 9% (+2)

Green 8% (+1)

Reform 8% (+4)

Other 7% (nc)https://t.co/99LCSknk1F — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) March 4, 2024

Today's record Conservative low of 20% with @IpsosUK will take the headlines but worth dwelling on Sunak's figures too. With 73% dissatisfied his net satisfaction rating of -53 is comparable to past PMs at the worst. https://t.co/99LCSknk1F pic.twitter.com/LPTo11y6JM — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) March 4, 2024

Latest @IpsosUK for @standardnews has the Conservatives falling to 20%, the lowest share Ipsos has ever recorded for them since our regular political monitor series started in the late 1970s. The rest of the data helps explain why…. https://t.co/tfa4McgN6h 1/5 pic.twitter.com/iXY0GJqL3L — Gideon Skinner (@GideonSkinner) March 4, 2024

It’s not just satisfaction scores – the Cons face challenges on many fronts, including key bread and butter issues. Labour now lead on aspects of economic credibility (eg best party on economy, most capable Chancellor), along with their traditional strength in public services 3/5 pic.twitter.com/pMxYUefUI0 — Gideon Skinner (@GideonSkinner) March 4, 2024

Not all good news for Starmer – his personal ratings also fall this month, most think he is indecisive, and people are not as convinced he is changing Lab for the better compared to 3 years ago. But this clearly isn’t stopping Labour building a big lead given everything else. 5/5 pic.twitter.com/ig58StId9j — Gideon Skinner (@GideonSkinner) March 4, 2024

One of the reasons the PB editorial team love Ipsos polling is that it goes back nearly half a century so we have a lot precedents to compare their polling, which can be occasionally bouncy due to their turnout filter, but their leader satisfaction ratings also help give context.

What should alarm Sunak and the Tories are their recording breaking lows, he is polling worse than Truss and Johnson at the time of their nadirs whilst the Tories hit their lowest ever score with Ipsos.

Looking at the supplementaries this is an electorate have made their mind up their minds on getting the Tories out, which is why Starmer’s ratings whilst poor are still a damn sight better than Sunak’s.

The next election will undoubtedly confirm the mantra that oppositions don’t win elections, governments lose them, we have a budget on Wednesday and even if Jeremy Hunt abolished every tax, gave every Briton £10,000 and a unicorn, the Tory vote share wouldn’t move much.

Those who know me well know I am (in)famous for coming up with colourful metaphors on just how buggered someone or something is, right now I cannot come up with a metaphor that accurately sums up just how buggered the Tories are at the next election.

I agree with outgoing Tory MP Paul Scully in his valedictory Twitter thread who said that ‘we [Tories] risk pushing ourselves into an ideological cul-de-sac. The standard deviation model is true in politics. Most people are in the middle. We can work with the bell curve or become the bell-ends. We need to make that decision. I fear the electorate already is!’

TSE

PS – Those who wish to replace Sunak with the Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton will take comfort that even at his nadir Lord Cameron’s ratings were a damn sight better than any other PM since Ipsos polling began.