Let’s party like it is 1979 all over again

“I don’t want another [terrorist] attack on this house”



Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle announces there will be an emergency debate on Gaza and apologises for the part he played in the chaos yesterday, but says he was acting with the safety of MPs in mind. pic.twitter.com/G9HVTi8imj — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) February 22, 2024

"I can categorically tell you that I did not threaten the Speaker in any way whatsoever."



Sir Keir Starmer denies that Labour threatened to withdraw their support for Sir Lindsay Hoyle after the next general election if he didn't allow their amendment on the Gaza ceasefire vote. pic.twitter.com/3QY5McdhPR — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) February 22, 2024

We do not "believe that you can continue in your role as Speaker"



The SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn says his party doesn't "have confidence" in Sir Lindsay Hoyle



Follow live https://t.co/zYK2ZF3kEY pic.twitter.com/I0fHAoVRuH — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 22, 2024

Speaker Hoyle erred very badly yesterday and he has acknowledged that but the SNP and some Tories want the Speaker ousted now.

Using my expertise on Scottish affairs, which has allowed me to make me a profit on every Scottish election since 2007 onwards, I think if the SNP team up with the Tories and oust Speaker Hoyle it will play very badly in Scotland.

It will play even more badly if the ousting allows the Tories to select one of their own, such as Jacob Rees-Mogg, to be Speaker a few months before the election that will see them likely turfed out. I also expect it will play badly for the Tories in Britain.

One only has took at the 1979 precedent when the SNP helped turf out the Labour government they were rewarded by Scottish voters a few weeks later by seeing their number of MPs reduced from eleven to just two.

I cannot see any next Speaker/Speaker exit markets but when I do I shall endeavour to do a thread on that.

