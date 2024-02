Not the performance of a government that is going to be re-elected

At least 2/3 of Britons say the government is doing badly at each of Rishi Sunak's pledges



Cutting NHS waiting lists: 88% doing badly

Removing small boats migrants: 79%

Reducing national debt: 71%

Encouraging economic growth: 69%

Reducing inflation: 67%https://t.co/PMVJRFCWiv pic.twitter.com/x2b1gbIv5W — YouGov (@YouGov) February 20, 2024

When Sunak sees this polling he will rule out a May election because he thinks he will need more time to turn the polling around.

TSE