Which side in the Israeli?Palestinian conflict do you sympathise with more?



The Israeli side: 16% (-2 from 22-23 Nov)

The Palestinian side: 26% (+5)

Both sides equally: 24% (-7)

Don't know: 34% (+5)

66% of Britons say that Israel should stop and call a ceasefire in Gaza, up 7pts since November



Separately, belief that Israel's attacks on Gaza are justified has fallen 5pts to 24%

Sympathy for the Israeli side of the conflict has dropped since November



Sympathy for Israeli side

A great deal: 18% (-7)

Somewhat: 35% (-2)

None: 20% (+5)

Don't know: 27% (+4)



Sympathy for Palestinian side

A great deal: 32% (+2)

Somewhat: 27% (-7)

None: 20% (+1)

Don't know:…

A two-state solution is the only resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict that most Britons support



Support for…

Two-state solution: 65% support

One-state solution: 24%

Status quo: 8%

Expel Palestinians from region: 6%

Expel Jews from region: 5%

Being seen as pro Palestinian might be a voter winner, so perhaps the contretemps in Rochdale might not be so problematic for Labour and their candidate.

Interestingly the criticisms of Israel/the pro Palestinian comments of The Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton might also boost the Tories however salience applies here. Things like the NHS, the economy, and dentists will determine how most people vote not events in the Holy Lands.

TSE