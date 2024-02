Expectation that Labour will win a large majority at the next election jumps 8pts following yesterday's by-elections



% who expect…

A large Labour majority: 25% (+8 from Sunday)

A Labour majority of any size: 48% (+5)

A large Labour majority: 25% (+8 from Sunday)
A Labour majority of any size: 48% (+5)
Labour to form next govt: 61% (+3)

If Starmer looks like a winner and the next general election result seems a foregone conclusion then there may well be complacency which could lower turnout but I expect that’s a Tory hope, my expectation is that there are enough voters who would crawl over broken glass to vote the Tories out.

TSE