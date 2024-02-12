Suddenly the betting money goes on Michelle Obama

One of the big developments in the WH2024 race is the growing interest in Michelle Obama being the Democratic nominee.

This has been triggered by what was always going to be an issue over Biden- he’s 82 this year and his opponents are looking for signs that he might well be suffering from dementia. This is hardly surprising given his age and I have long taken the view that re-selecting him would be a huge gamble.

One of the stories doing the rounds is that Biden will drop out of the race with Michelle Obama taking his place.

Is that going to happen? I don’t know but I might be tempted to have a punt.

Mike Smithson