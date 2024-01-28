Scottish independence hasn’t gone away you know

New Scottish poll in The Sunday Times.



Findings pretty bad for the SNP and their leaders but No has just a 1% lead.https://t.co/Hx6n6MDL6K pic.twitter.com/1Ssjf3gqH8 — TSE (@TSEofPB) January 27, 2024

Unionist majority at Holyrood The SNP would return 47 MSPs by winning 36% in the constituency vote & 30% on the regional list. Lab would have 40 MSPs, with 31% and 29%; the Tories 24 MSPs 16% & 19%; the Greens 10 MSPs with 5 % & 9%; & the LDs 8 MSPs with 7% on both votes — TSE (@TSEofPB) January 27, 2024

“Devolution will kill [Scottish] nationalism stone dead” – George Robertson, Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland, 1995.

As bad political predictions go George Robertson’s prediction only has Sion Simon as a rival and I worry Labour are going to make the same mistake again.

The latest polling in the tweets above shows great news for Labour and Unionism following the absolute clown show from the SNP over the last year yet whilst trust in the SNP leaders and SNP seem to have damaged the SNP support for Scottish independence remains perilously close for Unionists.

Part of me thinks this indicates the SNP might do better at the general election than expected. Around 50% of Scots want to see Scotland become an independent country, what is the best way to achieve Scottish independence? Voting SNP seems the best way.

When we get seat markets/bands/spreads it might be profitable to be on the SNP surprising on the upside, even if the SNP have a bad general election, Scottish independence is here to stay.

TSE