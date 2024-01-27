The Rape case decision will make Trump’s WH2024 campaign that much harder

Smarkets

The odds on Trump regaining the White House in November’s election have eased a bit following the decision by the jury in the Carroll court defamation case. The decision by the jury that Trump has to pay Carroll $84m could undermine his position with voters across the country and punters have reacted accordingly.

To be facing an opponent who can be branded a rapist makes Biden’s re-election task easier although Trump is still the betting favourite.

What I find extraordinary is that so-called evangelical Christians have so far been so supportive of the WH2016 winner. despite everything.

Mike Smithson