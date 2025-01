The government sinks to a new low yet still leads the Tories who remain in third place

Disapproval in the government reaches its highest level since the electionApprove: 16% (-4 from 18-20 Jan)Disapprove: 64% (+4)Net: -48 (-8)yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-01-28T14:31:52.703Z

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention (26-27 Jan)Lab: 27% (+1 from 20-21 Jan)Ref: 23% (-1)Con: 22% (=)Lib Dem: 14% (=)Green: 9% (=)SNP: 3% (=)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-01-28T10:53:57.882Z

I think polling confirms just how damaged the Tory brand has become. In the past a government with these poor approval ratings would expect to be trailing in the voting intention polls by substantial margins.

The question is can Kemi Badenoch turn it around? I suspect it is beyond her and all other politicians in the parliamentary Conservative party.

TSE