So it begins. The elephant in the 2028 presidential election room

I just introduced a resolution to amend the 22nd Amendment to allow President Trump to seek a third term. Read the details.?https://t.co/OTacpt3ggE — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) January 23, 2025

One of the reasons many punters, myself included, are reluctant to bet heavily, or bet at all on the 2028 Republican nomination and/or the 2028 presidential election is that Donald Trump may try and run for a third term.

Normally the bar for a change to the American constitution is quite high, however given with a compliant majority on the Supreme Court, who will go down in infamy like the Taney, court then I wouldn’t be surprised to see the current majority rule that Trump is eligible to run in 2028 whilst simultaneously ruling Barack Obama is ineligible to run in 2028.

TSE