So it begins. The elephant in the 2028 presidential election room
One of the reasons many punters, myself included, are reluctant to bet heavily, or bet at all on the 2028 Republican nomination and/or the 2028 presidential election is that Donald Trump may try and run for a third term.
Normally the bar for a change to the American constitution is quite high, however given with a compliant majority on the Supreme Court, who will go down in infamy like the Taney, court then I wouldn’t be surprised to see the current majority rule that Trump is eligible to run in 2028 whilst simultaneously ruling Barack Obama is ineligible to run in 2028.
TSE