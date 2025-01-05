Will the Ayrshire hotelier follow Musk’s lead in renouncing Farage?

Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree.



My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles. https://t.co/V7iccN6usS — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) January 5, 2025

It pains me to have to write so many threads relating to Elon Musk but this is the world we live in but I don’t think this intervention from Elon Musk will damage Farage at all. Siding with Tommy Robinson would see Reform’s support at very low levels which is why Farage in his past parties has been wise to avoid ex BNP types from his parties.

If Donald Trump also renounces Farage then that would also be a benefit for Farage because if Trump delivers on his promises on tariffs then that will be sub-optimal for the UK then a ‘divorce’ from Trump benefits Farage.

As for this market, I suspect the value is with Badenoch because Labour do not have much of a history of ousting leaders, Reform is a limited company so the normal rules of party leadership do not apply but this isn’t a market I am dabbling in.

Who will be replaced as party leader first?



Keir Starmer (Labour) – 11/8

Kemi Badenoch (Conservatives) – 2/1

Nigel Farage (Reform UK) – 2/1https://t.co/Gzp5nNxp29 pic.twitter.com/u308q51fWi — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) January 5, 2025

TSE