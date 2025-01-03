Will the UK’s unelected ruler take the advice of America’s unelected ruler?

Screenshot

Given the dark history of the Royal Family when it comes to coups (King Edward VIII would have been installed as King if the Nazis had invaded and Lord Mountbatten (the current King’s mentor) was touted to become PM if a coup against Harold Wilson succeeded, or Queen Elizabeth II’s disgraceful role in the sacking of Gough Whitlam I can understand why Elon Musk has tweeted this.

I do not expect King Charles III to heed Elon Musk’s advice as it would lead to a constitutional crisis like never before in this country and end the monarchy, so I suspect the betting angle would be to lay a 2025 general election, as well an election in 2026 and 2027 if such a Betfair market existed, William Hill are offering 20/1 on a 2025 election, you could stick a couple of zeros on the end of that and I still wouldn’t be interested.

With a majority of 174 the Labour government isn’t going anywhere until at least 2028 if not 2029 at the earliest.

TSE