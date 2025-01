Presidential Polling:



Harris (D): 43% // Vance (R): 41%



Vance (R): 37% // Newsom (D): 34%

Vance (R): 37% // Shapiro (D): 34%

Vance (R): 40% // Whitmer (D): 33%



SoCal Strategies / Dec 23, 2024 / n=656 — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) December 24, 2024

This poll hasn’t altered my view that laying Kamala Harris for both the Dem nomination and the presidency in 2028 is the way to profit. I think the ratings for the likes of Newsom, Shapiro, and Whitmer will improve the further we get into the primary contests, they make for great trading bets at the moment.

TSE