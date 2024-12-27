Size isn’t important, it’s what you do with it that counts, just ask Jeremy Corbyn

Reminder that at the time of their landslide defeat in 2019, Labour had more members than they did in 1997. https://t.co/jprlvHfQgh — Ben Harris (@btharris93) December 26, 2024

Yesterday saw the Reform Party claim they had overtaken the Conservative Party’s membership total although Kemi Badenoch has accused Reform of manipulating their figures in a lengthy thread on the social media plaform formerly known as Twitter.

As the Tweet by Ben Harris points out there’s no automatcity that having more members leads to electoral victory, just ask Jeremy Corbyn in 2017 and 2019, or the SNP earlier on this year when they were reduced to a single digit number of MPs.

What Kemi Badenoch should focus on is to change the media narrative because right now it feels like the next election is being presented as a straight fight between Labour/Starmer versus Reform/Farage, stories like Labour’s ‘Red Wall MPs tell Starmer to get tough on immigration or we will lose our seats to Reform’ help reinforce that narrative.

As a lifelong Conservative I am starting to know how the Liberals felt in the early part of the 20th Century when they were eclipsed by the Labour Party.

TSE