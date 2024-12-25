The annual St John PB Christmas crossword

Political Crossword Clues 2024

Across

1.) Former mayor in Germany’s capital rejected by minister (6)

5. President or Prime Minister represented in slow motion (6)

9. Tory has upset stomach and the runs (9)

10. Brown reflected over political alliance (4)

11. Political thinker bonds with opponents around a table (6)

12. Imperialist suspicious over America being taken in (3,5)

14. Pardon minister’s assistant spinning over a message (8)

16. Red or nearly Blue (4)

18. Dictator for a short time (4)

19. Sensationally The Times eviscerated May in a sparkling article (8)

21. Militant strategy first seen in York Minster restoration (8)

22. Fight initially lost by European Prime Minister (6)

24. Republican replaced by Democrat in fight for political appointee (4)

26. Writer in America returned to city where a war was fought (9)

27. Control service led by former minister (6)

28. Standing argument about replacing police officers (6)

Down

2. Egyptian workers do badly on human rights (11)

3. More than one MP that’s under par (5)

4. African educational institution inspired by extraordinary saint (8)

5. Peer attends to missing individual (6)

6. Twentieth century revolutionary movement (4,5)

7. Vote for the worst score in Eurovision? (3)

8. Tory PM and one Hon MP cavorting with Hilda (6,7)

13. Tory wets Prior and Walker finally reshuffled along with a former minister (4,7)

15. Where number 9 won many a game (9)

17. Grieve say for those left behind, not having died (8)

20. Broadcaster from northern city on the air (6)

23. Leader of the Parliament and President (5)

25. Political group in favour of changing sides (3)

St John

PS – My thanks to John Moody, crossword editor, for his invaluable help in getting this crossword up to scratch.

PS II – You can download a printable version of the crossword grid by clicking the download button below.