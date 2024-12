As 2025 approaches, we asked the public to tell us in their own words what has been the single most significant historical event to have occurred since 1 January 2000



1. Covid: 26%

2. 9/11: 24%

3. Queen dying: 11%

4. Ukraine war: 7%

4. Ukraine war: 7%

5. Brexit: 5%

For older Britons, the Queen's death is the most common answer when asked for the most significant historical event of the past 25 yrs



Top answer by…

Under-50s: 9/11 (33-34%)

50-64yr olds: Covid (24%)

Top answer by…

Under-50s: 9/11 (33-34%)

50-64yr olds: Covid (24%)

65+yr olds: Queen dying (22%)

For me the single most significant event this millenium is the great financial crisis. I think it led to an expectation for the electorate that bailouts for the banks would become de rigueur for all companies if they ever got into difficulties and when non banks weren’t bailed out that led to resentment, particularly as living standards didn’t improve.

I think it explains in part things like Brexit and Trump.

TSE