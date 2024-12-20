Could becoming a republic be the only way to keep Scotland in the Union?

Yesterday an interesting piece of polling was published

INDEPENDENCE support would rise to 59% from 54% if it meant Scotland would be a republic, a new poll shows.

Support for independence was found to have risen to 54% when undecided voters are excluded earlier this month in poll commissioned by The Times following the Scottish Budget.

Campaign group Believe in Scotland (BiS) commissioned pollsters Norstat to ask the same panel if Scotland removing the King as head of state would affect how they would vote.

Support went from 54% in the same poll to 59%.

The poll shows independence support increased among those who voted SNP in the General Election by three points, should it mean ditching the monarchy.

With the republic caveat, independence support among Reform voters increased by two points, Tories by three, Labour by five, and LibDems by seven.