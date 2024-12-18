That don’t impress me much
When it comes to Kemi Badenoch the public appear to be channelling Shania Twain and her seminal track ‘That don’t impress me much’, they are similarly unimpressed by the Tories.
The latter finding isn’t that surprising considering the Tories suffered their worst general election defeat since Methuselah was a lad and the former finding isn’t surprising either given that Kemi Badenoch was a prominent member of the last government.
What must sting for Kemi Badenoch is that she is doing worse than Starmer at a similar point, but as with those writing off Starmer now, there’s plenty of time for Badenoch to turn it around.
I know some Badenoch fans may find succour in that the Tories are ahead in some polls but supplementaries right now remind me of the polling in 2015 which had Labour ahead but Ed Miliband way behind on the supplementaries compared to David Cameron.
TSE