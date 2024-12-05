If the referendum were rerun today there would be a very different result

Britons favour proportional representation (PR) over first past the post (FPTP), with support highest among Reform UK and Lib Dem voters



All Britons: 44% PR / 23% FPTP



Reform UK: 62% / 17%

Lib Dems: 58% / 22%

Labour: 48% / 24%

Conservative: 39% / 41%https://t.co/MGHGgW2y3p pic.twitter.com/qWSA1drSLw — YouGov (@YouGov) December 4, 2024

Like the Brexit referendum there’s a plethora of evidence that voters regret how they voted in the AV referendum. Like Brexit I expect the gap to get wider as the reality of decision confronts voters. Winning a majority of 174 on a vote share of 33.7%, FPTP seems iniquitous.

It isn’t out of the realms of the possibility that Labour wins an even bigger majority at the next election with a lower share of the vore whilst the Tories and Reform see their vote shares increase such are the vagaries of FPTP, that will only accelerate support for superior voting systems like AV or (multi member) STV.

This level of regret isn’t reflected in Scotland when it comes to the independence referendum. Yes has only led in five out of the thirty-three polls conducted this year which I find intriguing whilst No has led in twenty-six polls .

TSE