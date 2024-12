Starmer achieves in 5 months what it took the Tories 14 years

Net approval of the government's managing of the cost of living has fallen to -59, which is now as low as it was when the Tories left office



27 – 28 November

Well: 15%

Badly: 74%

Net: -59



28 June – 1 July

Well: 18%

Badly: 77%

Net: -59https://t.co/0x3WwFt8yV pic.twitter.com/OSh8m90Sk5 — YouGov (@YouGov) December 3, 2024

A quarter of Britons either cannot or are struggling to make ends meet



Comfortable financially: 30%

Can cover essentials, but little for luxuries: 44%

Cannot/struggle to make ends meet: 24%https://t.co/0x3WwFsAJn pic.twitter.com/8Uu9NQJaOj — YouGov (@YouGov) December 3, 2024

While inflation may be well down from its peak, 82% of Britons still feel that prices in shops are rising faster than their income



Prices rising faster than income: 82%

Income is keeping pace with prices: 10%

Income is rising faster than prices: 1%https://t.co/0x3WwFsAJn pic.twitter.com/tMFoLdpt31 — YouGov (@YouGov) December 3, 2024

52% of Britons expect the economy to get worse over the next 12 months, compared to just 13% who expect things to get better



Get better: 13%

Stay the same: 23%

Get worse: 52%https://t.co/0x3WwFsAJn pic.twitter.com/u5Y66naEdo — YouGov (@YouGov) December 3, 2024

Prior to the general election I said many times one of the reasons I expected the Tories to get absolutely shellacked was their handling of the cost of living crisis.

Labour have four and a half years to turn things around, if they do not then I would expect them to get similarly shellacked.

TSE