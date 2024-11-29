Will Elon Musk be proven right?

If you think Elon Musk will be proven right then you might want to get over to Betfair and back Reform to win the most seats at the next election. This isn’t a market I am dabbling in for the time being.

The Ayrshire hotelier’s plans for tariffs will bugger up the UK economy and whilst a Labour Prime Minister would be correct in this instance to say ‘it started in America’ that will not be much comfort for voters but Nigel Farage may not benefit give his close links to the Ayrshire hotelier as the voters blame Trump as well as Starmer.

TSE