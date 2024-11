NEW: Latest on Assisted Dying bill

– Wind in pro-camp's favour but many undecideds may vote against

– If bill passes on Friday Health Secretary Wes Streeting set to make it more robust by getting officials to help with amendments 1/https://t.co/Xhz0bLcu1k — Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) November 27, 2024

Latest an by @theipaper finds 232 MPs are supportive of the legislation and 185 are opposed, while 99 have stated they are undecided or may abstain.



If this was projected to cover all voting MPs, it would mean the bill would pass by a majority of around 60 votes. However … 3/ — Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) November 27, 2024

At Westminster it's suspected that the procedural objections are a fig leaf for moral concerns.



So the vote is on a knife-edge 5/5 — Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) November 27, 2024

By party

Labour – 137 for, 56 likely for, 83 against, 27 likely against, 6 abstain, 93 unknown

Tory – 14, 5, 66, 10, 3, 23

Lib Dem – 26, 14, 5, 1, 26



If split continues in final undecided MPs, "for" wins. But in a free vote, anything can happen



Graphic by @GWJournalism pic.twitter.com/cPZYjxsGYx — Max Kendix (@MaxKendix) November 27, 2024

Tomorrow is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in parliamentary history my hunch is that the vote will pass tomorrow but fail on future readings and/or get amended to death* by the unelected Lords.

I cannot see any betting markets on tomorrow’s vote.

TSE

*Pun intended