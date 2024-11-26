Irish General Election Predictions [Part 1/2] C & D Constituencies

With only a few days to the election, I wanted to share some insight to the upcoming Irish Election.

Ireland is currently experiencing many issues including the housing crisis alongside the immigration problem.

All the odds will be from William Hill [as of 22/11/2024].

Carlow – Kilkenny [5 Seats]

Fianna Fáil are gearing up to attempt a hat-trick, however the Irish Election is set to be competitive and I believe they will be content returning two TDs.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor (Fianna Fail), odds: 1/20

John McGuinness (Fianna Fail), odds: 1/10

David Fitzgerald (Fine Gael), odds: 1/5

Malcolm Noonan (Green Party), odds: 7/4

Natasha Newsome Drennan (Sinn Fein), odds: 7/4

Cavan–Monaghan [5 Seats]



Matt Carthy (Sinn Fein), odds : 1/100

Pauline Tully (Sinn Fein), odds: 1/5

David Maxwell (Fine Gael), odds : 1/5

Shane P O’Reilly (Independent Ireland), odds: 5/6

Robbie Gallagher (Fianna Fail), odds : 1/1

Clare [4 Seats]



Cathal Crowe (Fianna Fail), odds: 1/8

Joe Cooney (Fine Gael), odds: 4/11

Timmy Dooley (Fianna Fail), odds: 2/5

Eddie Punch (Independent Ireland), odds: 5/4



Cork East [4 Seats]

James O’Connor (Fianna Fail), odds: 1/14

Mark Stanton (Fine Gael), odds: 1/4

Pat Buckley (Sinn Fein), odds : 1/3

William O’Leary (Independent), odds: 1/2

Cork North Central [4 Seats]



Thomas Gould (Sinn Fein), odds: 1/20

Colm Burke (Fine Gael), odds: 2/7

Ken O’Flynn (Independent Ireland), odds : 1/3

Joe Lynch (Sinn Fein), odds: 1/1

Mick Barry (PBP-Solidarity), odds: 5/4



Cork North West [3 Seats]



The Moynihan family have had representatives within the Dáil for almost a century and it would be miraculous if the family tradition was to end now.

Aindrias Moynihan (Fianna Fail), odds: 1/12

Michael Moynihan (Fianna Fail), odds: 1/5

Michael Creed (Fine Gael), odds: 1/4



Cork South Central [5 Seats]



Michael Martin & Seamus McGrath [both Fianna Fail] will both finish in the top two.

Micheal Martin (Fianna Fail), odds: 1/33

Seamus McGrath (Fianna Fail), odds: 1/20

Donnchadh O Laoghaire (Sinn Fein), odds: 1/10

Shane O’Callaghan (Fine Gael), odds: 1/4

Laura Harmon (Labour Party), odds: 4/7



Cork South West [3 Seats]



Michael Collins (Independent Ireland), odds : 1/100

Noel O’Donovan (Fine Gael), odds: 1/3

Holly Cairns (Social Democrats), odds: 1/2



Donegal [5 Seats]



Pearse Doherty (Sinn Fein), odds: 1/100

Padraig Mac Lochlainn (Sinn Fein), odds: 1/16

Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher (Fianna Fail), odds: 1/3

Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fail), odds: 4/11

Thomas Pringle (Independent), odds: 2/5



Dublin Bay North [5 Seats]



Cian O’Callaghan (Social Democrats), odds: 1/20

Naoise O Muiri (Fine Gael), odds: 1/8

Denise Mitchell (Sinn Fein), odds: 1/8

Barry Heneghan (Independent), odds: 1/2

Deirdre Heney (Fianna Fail), odds: 4/7



Dublin Bay South [4 Seats]



James Geoghegan (Fine Gael), odds: 1/50

Ivana Bacik (Labour Party), odds: 1/10

Chris Andrews (Sinn Fein), odds: 4/7

Hazel Chu (Green Party), odds: 6/5



Dublin Central [4 Seats]



Gerry “The Monk” Hutch is a very interesting runner. If he was elected, he would likely have to resign his seat as he is currently on Bail, however that issue will not arise as he will fall just short.Mary Lou McDonald (Sinn Fein), odds: 1/25

Paschal Donohoe (Fine Gael), odds: 1/14

Gary Gannon (Social Democrats), odds: 1/5

Clare Daly (Independents 4 Change), odds: 8/11



Dublin Fingal East [3 Seats]



Darragh O’Brien (Fianna Fail), odds: 1/8

Alan Farrell (Fine Gael), odds: 1/6

Dean Mulligan (Independents 4 Change), odds: 8/13



Dublin Fingal West [3 Seats]



Louise (SF) is certainly not a 1/33 chance. I would say 1/5 at best.Louise O’Reilly (Sinn Fein), odds: 1/33

Grace Boland (Fine Gael), odds: 1/1

Lorraine Clifford-Lee (Fianna Fail), odds: 6/5



Dublin Mid West [5 Seats]

Eoin O’Broin (Sinn Fein), odds: 1/100

Emer Higgins (Fine Gael), odds: 1/8

Gino Kenny (PBP-Solidarity), odds: 1/2

Shane Moynihan (Fianna Fail), odds: 4/7

Paul Gogarty (Independent), odds: 4/6

Dublin North West [3 Seats]

Dessie Ellis (Sinn Fein), odds: 1/14

Paul McAuliffe (Fianna Fail), odds: 4/9

Rory Hearne (Social Democrats), odds: 11/10

Dublin Rathdown [4 Seats]



Neale Richmond (Fine Gael), odds: 1/100

Maeve O’Connell (Fine Gael), odds: 1/5

Shay Brennan (Fianna Fail), odds: 1/4

Catherine Martin (Green Party), odds: 4/6



Dublin South Central [4 Seats]



Excluding Aengus [SF], this could be the most competitive constituency.

Aengus O’Snodaigh (Sinn Fein), odds: 1/100

Joan Collins (Right to Change), odds: 8/13

Hazel De Nortuin (PBP-Solidarity), odds: 8/11

Patrick Costello (Green Party), odds: 10/11



Dublin South West [5 Seats]



Sean Crowe (Sinn Fein), odds: 1/50

Colm Brophy (Fine Gael), odds: 1/10

John Lahart (Fianna Fail), odds: 1/8

Ciaran Ahern (Labour Party), odds: 4/7

Paul Murphy (PBP-Solidarity), odds : 1/1



Dublin West [5 Seats]



Roderic O’Gorman (Green Party) is very good value. He was a comfortable fourth and the people within Dublin West will now have to elect 5 TDs.Jack Chambers (Fianna Fail), odds: 1/14

Emer Currie (Fine Gael), odds: 1/8

Paul Donnelly (Sinn Fein), odds: 1/8

Ruth Coppinger (PBP-Solidarity), odds: 2/5

Roderic O’Gorman (Green Party), odds: 8/11

Dún Laoghaire [4 Seats]

The fourth and final seat is set to be between Barry Ward [FG] and Ossian Smyth [GP]. At his current odds, there is no value on Ossian. If you can get him at around 8/13, I would suggest playing. He was first elected in the 2020 Election.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (Fine Gael), odds: 1/100

Richard Boyd Barrett (PBP-Solidarity), odds: 1/50

Cormac Devlin (Fianna Fail), odds: 1/5

Ossian Smyth (Green Party), odds: 4/9

Part 1 NAP = Aindrias & Michael Moynihan to be elected [Cork North West] odds: 1/4 @ Boylesports.