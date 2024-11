Most Brits do not consider Die Hard to be a Christmas film

And for the inevitable complaints about 8% of Britons saying that Die Hard is their favourite Christmas movie, here is what films Britons do and don't consider to be festive flicks – Die Hard is seen as NOT a Christmas movie at a rate of 46% to 37%https://t.co/kTc6UKKhtz pic.twitter.com/rJKjDUqF2i — YouGov (@YouGov) November 25, 2024

I am slightly disappointed in Starmer’s answer, I cannot imagine anybody not having a favourite Christmas film he should have gone with The Muppet Christmas Carol.

At least he didn’t say Die Hard, a film released in July 1988, was a Christmas film.

