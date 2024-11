This indicates a very low turnout general election in the future

NEW from @IpsosUK: Starmer preferred as PM to Badenoch by 30% to 19%.



But 38% prefer neither or think it makes no difference.



More here https://t.co/EKi7YYc6fD pic.twitter.com/A04vOd0wmb — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) November 20, 2024

Whilst the best PM has an incumbency bias that more than half of don’t say either Starmer and Badenoch bodes ill for a decent turnout at the election.

Given the past few months he has had Starmer will be delighted that on this metric he is preferred to Badenoch.

TSE