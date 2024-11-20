How not to a-tractor floating voters

That means Kemi Badenoch is committed to going into the next election with her two priorities being a tax cut for farmers with proprieties worth over £3 million, and a tax cut for parents of private school children. I'm not sure that's where the Tories need to be. https://t.co/hJIvc4AYeN — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) November 19, 2024

Tax due if parents hand on £3m house: £940k

Tax due if parents hand on a £3m farm: £0

A reminder of significant tax advantage to farmers vs everyone else AFTER these changes — Torsten Bell (@TorstenBell) November 19, 2024

One of the reasons I think Kemi Badenoch will fail as Tory leader is that she lacks judgment and I agree with the views of Dan Hodges.

As somebody who is going to be negatively impacted by Labour’s plans to charge VAT on school fees I know sympathy for people in my position is so small it could easily fit in a matchbox and not touch the sides.

I expect once the public becomes fully aware of the millions of pounds farmers will be exempt from inheritance tax support for them will crater and garner them the same level of sympathy the parents of the privately educated receive.

The most dangerous place to stand in Westminster is the space between Kemi Badenoch and a passing bandwagon, her actions on this tax is further evidence of that does, offering tax cuts for the parents of the privately educated and asset rich owners isn’t how you win general elections.

TSE